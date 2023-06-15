BTS announces release date of their first book ‘Beyond The Story’ set to be published in 23 languages

BTS has taken its fans by storm after announcing that a special book is releasing on July 9 to mark the K-pop stars’ 10th anniversary. A tweet from the group’s official account announced the news, with a preview of the book – ‘Beyond The Story.’ The book is structured into chapters: ‘Seoul,’ ‘Why We Exist,’ ‘Love, Hate, Army’, etc. The cover has a navy blue background with multi-coloured laser stripes. Pre-orders are currently open. BTS has established itself as one of the most popular groups of this generation (BTS/Facebook)

“After taking their first step into the world on June 13, 2013, BTS will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut in June 2023. They have risen to the peak as an iconic global artist and during this meaningful time, they look back on their footsteps in the first official book. In doing so, BTS nurtures the power to build brighter days and they choose to take another step on a road that no one has gone before,” Amazon says in the book’s description.

The book is set to be published in as many as 23 languages, including Korean and English. It includes unreleased photos, QR codes of videos, as well as all album information. The members of the band include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

“BTS shares personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far through interviews and more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang, who has written about K-pop and other Korean pop culture in various media. Presented chronologically in seven chapters from before the debut of BTS to the present, their vivid voices and opinions harmonize to tell a sincere, lively, and deep story. In individual interviews that have been conducted without a camera or makeup, they illuminate their musical journey from multiple angles and discuss its significance,” Amazon says.

“In addition, portrait photos that show BTS as individuals and artists open the book, and throughout there are concept photos, tracklists of all previous albums, and over 330 QR codes. As digital artists, BTS has been communicating with the world through the internet and this book allows readers to immediately access trailers, music videos, and more online to have a rich understanding of all the key moments in BTS history. Complete with a timeline of all major milestones, BEYOND THE STORY is a remarkable archive―truly everything about BTS in one volume,” it adds.

BTS has established itself as one of the most popular groups of this generation. They have kept breaking records, earning as many as six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.