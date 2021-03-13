IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Call for more protests in Myanmar as US and allies vow to restore democracy
Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
world news

Call for more protests in Myanmar as US and allies vow to restore democracy

The calls came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in a country where violence has escalated as authorities crack down harshly on protests and civil disobedience.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Activists called for more anti-coup protests in Myanmar on Saturday, the death anniversary of a student whose killing in 1988 sparked widespread protests against the government and led to the emergence of Aung San Suu Kyi as a democracy icon.

The calls came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in a country where violence has escalated as authorities crack down harshly on protests and civil disobedience.

Posters spread on social media on Saturday calling on people to come out on the streets to protest against the junta and to mark the death anniversary of Phone Maw, who was shot and killed by security forces in 1988 inside what was then known as the Rangoon Institute of Technology campus.

His shooting and that of another student who died a few weeks later sparked widespread protests against the military government known as the 8-8-88 campaign, because they peaked in August that year. An estimated 3,000 people were killed when the army crushed the uprising.

Suu Kyi was caught up in the movement, and kept under house arrest for nearly two decades. She was released in 2008 as the military began democratic reforms and her National League for Democracy won elections in 2015 and again in November last year.

On Feb. 1 this year, the generals overthrew her government and detained Suu Kyi and many of her cabinet colleagues, claiming fraud in the November elections.

More than 70 people have been killed in the Southeast Asian nation in widespread protests since then, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group said.

On Friday, a day after 12 people were killed in one of the bloodiest days since the coup, former colonial power Britain warned its citizens in Myanmar to leave, saying "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".

The coup in Myanmar, where the military has close ties to China, is a major early test for new US President Joe Biden.

His administration flagged a virtual meeting with the Indian, Japanese and Australian leaders on Friday, the first official summit of a group known as the Quad, as part of a push to demonstrate a renewed U.S. commitment to regional security.

"As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasise the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience," the four leaders said in a statement released by the White House.

A spokesman for the junta did not answer phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

SOUTH KOREA SNAPS DEFENCE TIES

UN human rights investigator Thomas Andrews on Friday dismissed as "absurd" comments by a senior Myanmar official that authorities were exercising "utmost restraint".

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he called for a united approach to "strip away the junta's sense of impunity".

South Korea said on Friday it would suspend defence exchanges and reconsider development aid to Myanmar because of the violence.

The Kremlin said Russia, which has close ties to Myanmar’s military, was concerned over the mounting violence and was "analysing" whether to suspend military-technical cooperation.

"We evaluate the situation as alarming, and we are concerned about the information about the growing number of civilian casualties coming from there," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council dropped language from a statement that condemned the army takeover as a coup and threatened possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam.

Poland's foreign ministry said a Polish journalist was arrested this week in Myanmar, the second foreign reporter to be detained. A Japanese journalist was briefly held while covering a protest.

Riot police and armed soldiers entered the general hospital in Hakha, in the western Chin state, forcing all 30 patients to leave and evicting staff from on-site housing, said local activist Salai Lian.

Soldiers have been occupying hospitals and universities across Myanmar as they try to quash a civil disobedience movement that started with government employees such as doctors and teachers but has expanded into a general strike that has paralysed many sectors of the economy.

On Friday evening, large crowds gathered for evening vigils. In Yangon, the commercial capital, they lit candles in the shape of a three-finger salute, the symbol of the movement, while saffron-robed monks gathered outside a pagoda in the northern Sagaing region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Huawei logo is seen.(Reuters)
The Huawei logo is seen.(Reuters)
world news

5 Chinese companies, including Huawei, pose threat to US national security: FCC

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this March 8, 2021, photo, Jaci Jageson talks with her husband Larry Lageson on the porch of their home in Mankato, Minn. The retired couple's precinct is one of several in the small, Midwestern city where heavy support for Joe Biden last year helped the Democrat carry Blue Earth County, where Republican Donald Trump won in 2016. (AP Photo/Tom Beaumont)
In this March 8, 2021, photo, Jaci Jageson talks with her husband Larry Lageson on the porch of their home in Mankato, Minn. The retired couple's precinct is one of several in the small, Midwestern city where heavy support for Joe Biden last year helped the Democrat carry Blue Earth County, where Republican Donald Trump won in 2016. (AP Photo/Tom Beaumont)
world news

US: Democrats find fresh support for Biden's politics in small-city America

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Biden carried roughly 60 counties President Donald Trump won in 2016, many were places anchored by a mid-sized or small city that is trending Democratic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Muslim community leave after attending a national remembrance service in Christchurch to mark two years since the Christchurch mosque attacks.(AFP)
Members of the Muslim community leave after attending a national remembrance service in Christchurch to mark two years since the Christchurch mosque attacks.(AFP)
world news

New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed. A similar service planned for last year was canceled at short notice due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
Anti-coup protesters run away after police security forces disperse them with tear gas, which the protesters countered with vapor from fire extinguishers, in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
world news

Call for more protests in Myanmar as US and allies vow to restore democracy

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The calls came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in a country where violence has escalated as authorities crack down harshly on protests and civil disobedience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for many of the targeted killings while the Taliban and the government have blamed each other for trying to sabotage efforts to reach a peace agreement.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for many of the targeted killings while the Taliban and the government have blamed each other for trying to sabotage efforts to reach a peace agreement.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Car bomb kills at least 8, injures 47 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The death toll in the explosion late Friday that also destroyed 14 houses is expected to rise because several of the injured were critical, said Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the provincial hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domestic media reported two protesters were killed in police firing in the Tharketa district of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon overnight. (Representative Image)(AP)
Domestic media reported two protesters were killed in police firing in the Tharketa district of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon overnight. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

At least two killed in Myanmar as Quad nations vow to restore democracy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Saturday's calls for protests came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in Myanmar where violence has escalated as authorities crack down on protests and civil disobedience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National guards are seen Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on a fence that was erected to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
National guards are seen Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on a fence that was erected to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
world news

Fencing outside US Capitol 'ghastly', too militarized, say lawmakers

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Lawmakers call the razor-topped fencing “ghastly,” too militarized and, with the armed National Guard troops still stationed at the Capitol since a pro-Trump mob laid siege, not at all representative of the world’s leading icon of democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Shares are being bid up because there are expectations for greater demand," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors. "We need to see the follow-through."(AP)
“Shares are being bid up because there are expectations for greater demand," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors. "We need to see the follow-through."(AP)
world news

Increase in US crude oil prices makes oil, gas firms best performing areas

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The near doubling in the price of crude has helped make shares of oil and gas companies - for years a losing bet - one of the best performing areas of the market, with outsized gains in the stocks of companies such as oil major Exxon Mobil Corp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk past a Xiaomi Corp. store in Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians walk past a Xiaomi Corp. store in Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

US judge removes China's Xiaomi from Trump-era blacklist

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Spanish regions halt AstraZeneca shots over blood clot concerns

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Austria earlier stopped using the batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated a death from clotting and a case of pulmonary embolism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Friday, Judge Lora Livingston did not approve Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order on Austin's mask mandate.(AP file photo)
Earlier on Friday, Judge Lora Livingston did not approve Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order on Austin's mask mandate.(AP file photo)
world news

Covid: Judge allows Texas' Austin city to defy state order to lift mask mandate

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:28 AM IST
"Austin's mask rules will remain in effect for the next two weeks," Mayor Steve Adler said on Friday. "We return to court on March 26. No matter what happens then, we will continue to be guided by doctors and data. Masking works."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Brazil surpasses India in confirmed Covid-19 cases, death toll over 275,000

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Over the past 24 hours, the Latin American country has registered 85,663 new Covid-19 cases, with the total number has reached 11,363,389. India, which previously came second, has recorded 11,308,846 coronavirus cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over the Asian financial hub following the imposition of a national security law in June 2020, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over the Asian financial hub following the imposition of a national security law in June 2020, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

G7 expresses 'grave concerns' over electoral changes in Hong Kong

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:10 AM IST
China's parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman says he is ready for dance parties to come back to Bryant Park in New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman says he is ready for dance parties to come back to Bryant Park in New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
world news

'Old age not for sissies': 89-yr-old gets Covid shot, hopes to return to dancing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
When the pandemic struck in March of 2020, Holzman found himself stuck at home. He occupied himself reading electronic books on loan from the New York Public Library and playing scrabble online with friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is "no evidence" of higher blood clot risks.(AFP)
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is "no evidence" of higher blood clot risks.(AFP)
world news

WHO insists AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO), which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP