Canada: New security measures instituted after Gandhi statue vandalised
The management of the Vishnu temple in the Greater Toronto Area, where a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised last week, said it is instituting new security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The statue at the temple, located in Richmond Hill, was vandalised on Wednesday and has yet to be completely cleaned. It will require skilled craftsmen to remove the blue paint, so as to not damage the special coating used on the bronze bust. The pro-Khalistan graffiti, however, has been successfully removed from the pedestal of the 20-foot high bronze statue.
Robin Doobay, a member of the temple executive, said that they will install security cameras to monitor the Peace Park within the temple complex, where the statue stands. He said police has been “very supportive” and “sent out an officer from the crime department and he is advising us on the security upgrade in the Peace Park”.
He added they were awaiting word on the progress in the investigation of the vandalism from the York regional police, which collected CCTV recordings from cameras elsewhere in the temple for analysis.
Local law enforcement is investigating the episode as “a hate-motivated incident”.
Michael Ford, minister of citizenship and multiculturalism in the provincial government of Ontario, visited the temple on Monday and expressed solidarity with the community.
“This morning I had the opportunity to meet with members of our Hindu community at Vishnu Mandir and assured community leaders that acts of vandalism have no place in our province,” Ford said on Twitter after the visit.
The vandalism drew criticism from Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly and minister of national defence Anita Anand. It also drew the ire of the Indian government, with India’s High Commission in Ottawa sending a diplomatic communique to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, describing the incident as a “hate crime” targeted at India and Indo-Canadians.
India’s Consulate in Toronto said that it was “distressed at the desecration” of the statue in a post on Twitter.
-
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as Europe battles heatwave
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday, with a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the country's weather office — and the heat was only expected to rise. The highest temperature previously recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019. Tuesday's record was in Charlwood, England. Travel, health care and schools were disrupted in a country not prepared for such extremes.
-
Indian national injured in incident of assault in Sri Lanka
India on Tuesday cautioned its citizens in Sri Lanka to be wary of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements accordingly after an unprovoked assault by unidentified persons caused injuries to an Indian working at a visa centre. Rajapaksa fled the country after the protestors, angered by Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, stormed the presidential palace and residence. An estimated 14,000 Indian expatriates live in Sri Lanka.
-
Putin visits Iran on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Putin will also meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was elected last year.
-
30-50 sea turtles stabbed to death by Japan fisherman; 'he regrets it now'
The fisherman, whose name has not been released, told the cooperative that he released many of the tangled-up turtles, but after struggling with the animals, he began stabbing them to try and weaken them. "He said he has never seen so many turtles on his nets. He regrets it now," Yuji Tabata, the head of the local fishermen's cooperative, told AFP.
-
22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt
At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a car crash on Tuesday near Egypt's southern province of Minya, authorities said. The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the country's south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya.
