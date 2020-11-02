e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada stabbing attack suspect who killed two people identified, charged with murder

Canada stabbing attack suspect who killed two people identified, charged with murder

He used a Japanese katana sword for the attacks which took place at four locations in the city.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:59 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya I edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Anirudh Bhattacharyya I edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Toronto
A K-9 unit police officer walks near the site of a stabbing in Quebec City on November 1.
A K-9 unit police officer walks near the site of a stabbing in Quebec City on November 1.(AP)
         

The 24-year-old who went on a stabbing rampage on Halloween night in Quebec City has been identified as Carl Girouard, who is believed to be from Sainte-Thérèse, a suburb of Montreal.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder as he made an appearance via video before a judge.

Dressed in medieval costume, Girouard allegedly attacked multiple people, resulting in two fatalities and leaving five others injured.

The city’s police, Service de police de la Ville de Québec, named the two victims as François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61.

The stabbing spree occurred in the historic district of Quebec City, and according to Radio-Canada, police were first notified at about 10.30 pm local time on Saturday night, and launched a manhunt, finally captured him at around 1 am on Sunday.

Police said there was no terror connection to the attacks, and that “he chose his victims at random” and came to Quebec City “with the intention of doing the most damage possible.”

He used a Japanese katana sword for the attacks which took place at four locations in the city.

According to the police, while Girouard did not have a criminal record, he had come to their notice five years earlier for wanting to allegedly commit a violent act.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his shock over the incident in a statement issued by his office.

“We wish a full recovery to those who have been injured. We are keeping you in our thoughts. On behalf of the Government of Canada, we will always be there for you,” he said.

“I would also like to thank first responders for their crucial work. They responded quickly to this tragedy and were there to ensure the safety of their fellow citizens.”

Girouard is expected back in court on Thursday.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
IPL 2020 Playoff: Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC
IPL 2020 Playoff: Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In