Canadian Pacific freight train derails in Alberta, no injuries reported
A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said.
There were no injuries reported and there are no public safety concerns, CP Rail said. The cause of the derailment in the western Canadian province is under investigation, the company said.
"CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," the company said in a statement.
Canada is the world's biggest producer of potash, a key ingredient for producing nitrogen-containing fertilizers, followed by Russia and Belarus.
Potash prices have soared in recent months as Belarus, Russia's ally, became subject to sanctions by Western countries.
Canada depends heavily on its rail system to move commodities and manufactured goods to ports.
-
Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols
Ukraine's parliament on Sunday banned the symbols "Z" and "V", used by Russia's military to promote its war in Ukraine but agreed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. An opposition member, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app, saying 313 deputies had voted in favour in the 423-member Verkhovna Rada assembly.
-
US president Joe Biden arrives in Japan to reaffirm bilateral ties
President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the Quad, another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.
-
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: Report
Aerospace firm SpaceX is looking to raise $1.7 billion in fresh funding, a massive initiative as its controversial founder Elon Musk continues to make news, television channel CNBC reported Sunday. Citing a company-wide email the network said it obtained, CNBC reported the space travel pioneer would be paying $70 a share -- 25 percent above the $56 a share the stock traded for in February after a stock split.
-
Paris street art legend Miss Tic dies aged 66
Miss Tic, whose provocative work began cropping up in the Montmartre neighbourhood of Paris in the mid-80s and made Radhia Novat's a pioneer of French street art, died on Sunday aged 66, her family told AFP. Radhia Novat grew up in the narrow streets in the shadow of Sacre-Coeur basilica, the daughter of a Tunisian father and a mother from Normandy in western France, where she began stencilling sly and emancipatory slogans.
-
North Korea reports 167,650 more people with fever amid Covid-19 outbreak
North Korea reported 167,650 more people had fever symptoms and one more person had died amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday. It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
