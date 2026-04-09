Charts indicate Iran may have put sea mines in Strait of Hormuz: Report

Amid a shaky ceasefire, reports of potential sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz have emerged, said to have been published in a chart released by Iran. The waterway has been facing disruptions since the beginning of the Iran-US war. A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration. (REUTERS)

According to news agency AP, semi-official Iranian news agencies released charts on Thursday suggesting the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard put sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz during the war.

Iran recently closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, news agency AP reported.

The charts, published by ISNA and Tasnim, showed the marked zone over the Traffic Separation Scheme, the route commonly used by ships passing through the strait.They displayed a large circle labeled “danger zone” in Farsi over the Traffic Separation Scheme.

The waterway connects the Persian Gulf to open seas and has historically carried around 20% of global oil and gas trade.

The maps suggested that vessels take an alternative route further north, closer to Iran’s mainland near Larak Island. Some ships were observed using this route during the recent conflict.