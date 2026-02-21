ChatGPT was aware of Canadian school shooter's suspicious activities, had blocked account in 2025

The Wall Street Journal first reported the company’s disclosure about its prior awareness of the account.

However, the account was banned in June 2025 for violating OpenAI’s usage policy.

In a statement on Friday, the San Francisco-based company said it flagged the account of 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar in June last year through its abuse detection systems for the “furtherance of violent activities,” reported Associated Press. The company said it even considered to alert the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) but ultimately concluded that the activity did not cross the bar required to involve authorities.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, said it had identified the account of the Canadian school shooter months before last week’s deadly attack but decided the activity did not meet the threshold for referral to law enforcement.

Account reviewed but not referred OpenAI clarified that its internal standard for contacting law enforcement is whether there is an “imminent and credible risk of serious physical harm to others.”

According to the company, it did not identify any credible or imminent planning at the time of review.

After the shooting came to light, OpenAI said its employees reached out to Canadian authorities and shared information about the suspect’s use of ChatGPT.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the Tumbler Ridge tragedy. We proactively reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with information on the individual and their use of ChatGPT, and we’ll continue to support their investigation,” news agency AP quoted OpenAI spokesperson as saying.

Cops probing digital evidence OpenAI contacted police after the shootings, RCMP Staff Sgt Kris Clark confirmed in an emailed statement to the news agency. He said investigators are carrying out a “thorough review of the content on electronic devices, as well as social media and online activities” of Van Rootselaar.

Clark added that “digital and physical evidence is being collected, prioritized, and methodically processed” as part of the ongoing probe.

School shooting rampage Police said Van Rootselaar first killed her mother and stepbrother at the family home before launching the attack at a nearby school in Tumbler Ridge.

The victims included a 39-year-old teaching assistant and five students aged 12 to 13. Authorities said Van Rootselaar died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect had a history of mental health contacts with police, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The rampage is Canada’s deadliest mass killing since 2020, when a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 13 people and set fires that left another nine dead.

Investigators have said the case remains under active investigation as authorities continue to examine both physical and digital evidence linked to the suspect.