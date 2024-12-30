Heartbreaking last messages Jeju plane crash victims sent to their families: ‘Should I make a will?’

A tragic Jeju Air plane crash claimed the lives of 179 out of 181 passengers traveling from Bangkok to South Korea. Footage captured the plane skidding along the runway, leaving a trail of smoke before colliding with a wall at the runway’s end and bursting into flames. Rescue teams successfully pulled two survivors, flight attendants aged 25 and 33, from the wreckage. In a tragic plane crash, 179 passengers lost their lives while returning from Thailand to South Korea.(Pic- News1)

In the aftermath of the crash, heartbreaking final messages from passengers have come to light. Among them was a text from a father waiting anxiously for his wife and daughter to return from their trip to Thailand. A son waiting for his mother to return from her Thailand trip, a family waiting for their son who was discharged from the military, and so on.

‘Haunting’ last word of passengers aboard Jeju airplane

A passenger aboard the flight from Thailand to Muan International Airport on Sunday morning sent a text to a relative, reporting that a bird had become lodged in the plane’s wing, according to News1 agency. The passenger then asked, “Should I say my last words?” The plane had initially attempted to land but had to circle back for another try after the landing gear malfunctioned and failed to lower.

Mr. A, a 20-year-old from Gwangju, had exchanged messages with his mother, a passenger on the doomed plane. His mother had texted him, explaining that a bird had gotten stuck in the plane's wing, preventing a safe landing. When her son asked for more details, the mother seemed to sense something was wrong and sent a chilling final message: “Should I just make a will?”

Worried, Mr. A immediately responded, asking, "What’s going on?" but his mother never replied. At 9:37 a.m., he sent another message, desperately asking, “Why can’t I call?” as he was overwhelmed with fear and grief.

Father who was waiting for his wife and daughter

Among the last text exchanges shared by family members was a heart-wrenching message from a father who tragically lost his wife and daughter on their return trip.

Family: "Have a fun time until the end!"

Passenger: "Ok"

Family: “Contact me.”

Father mourns loss of daughter and son-in-law

Kim Kyung Hak, 61, was overwhelmed with grief after losing his daughter and son-in-law in the Jeju Air crash. He had been in contact with his daughter the day before the tragedy, even sending her a photo at the airport, according to News1. However, after failing to reach her the next morning, his heart sank when he saw the news. Kim described his daughter as a bright and kind person, recalling their recent lunch together just a week ago.

Family’s final exchange before tragedy

In a group chat, a passenger sent a message to her family: "We are leaving tonight. Mom, did you arrive in Gyeongju?" A family member replied, "Come back safely! It’s really cold," followed by "Come back safe! I’m with the uncles at Uljin." The passenger’s final message was, “Ok, I’ll contact you tomorrow. Have a fun time, Mom.”

Unread message to son

A father anxiously sent a message to his son, whose family was returning from Thailand, but the message remained unread as tragedy struck. The message read, “Son, you’re coming home tomorrow, right? There was a plane crash today from Bangkok to Muan. Please contact me.”

Sons wait in vain for their mother's return

At Muan International Airport, two sons waited for their mother, who had traveled with friends after battling cancer for a year. However, she never returned. Passenger: Son, a friend of mine sent tangerines from Jeju and it’s at the front door. Could you take it inside? Family: Ah, those were tangerines?

Mr. A, devastated to learn his sister and brother-in-law were aboard the doomed flight, expressed his grief over their tragic fate. His sister, who typically traveled to Jeju with her husband, had chosen a Thailand trip this year, News 1 reports.

Sharing his pain, he said, "My nephew had just been discharged from the military and was about to return to school. They were on this trip with peace of mind, but now this tragedy has happened."