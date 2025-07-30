China Politburo Holds off on Further Stimulus

Chinese leaders signaled they would refrain from rolling out more major stimulus for now, as authorities pivot to addressing excess capacity in the economy.

Instead of announcing more policy support to bolster growth, the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo, China’s top policymaking body, pledged Wednesday to better execute policies that are already in place, according to a readout by state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese leaders hinted that they are ready to act should growth falter, as they acknowledged rising uncertainty without mentioning ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

Policymakers said they will double down on efforts to boost domestic demand with plans to expand support to the services sector, on top of the consumer goods trade-in program.

China’s export sector has come under pressure from President Trump’s push to ratchet up U.S. tariffs, though outbound shipments have held up relatively well.

The Politburo meeting maintained a cautious policy stance, reiterating macroeconomic guidance offered in April but didn’t include new support for housing—signaling limited appetite for fresh stimulus despite fading property momentum, said Louise Loo, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

Chinese policymakers also reiterated their intention to curb excess capacity in some key industries that economists say exacerbate deflationary pressures.

Over the past month, Chinese authorities have repeatedly warned against “disorderly” competition that has eaten into businesses’ profit margins, stoking speculation that a new wave of supply-side reform could be in the pipeline to reflate the economy.

Chinese policymakers promised to step up financing support for struggling exporters and prevent local government debt risks from further spreading. Officials also said they will seek to promote a more attractive and inclusive domestic capital market.

The Chinese Communist Party will hold its next key conclave in October to discuss the country’s 15th five-year plan covering the 2026-2030 period.

Economists widely expect Beijing to focus on enhancing economic resilience in the next five-year plan by boosting technological self-reliance and high-end manufacturing in preparation for a prolonged rivalry with Washington.

