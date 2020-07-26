e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China reports 46 new Covid-19 cases

China reports 46 new Covid-19 cases

Authorities confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region in the country’s far west, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That raised the total in the local outbreak to 137 since the first case was detected 10 days ago.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:57 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Beijing
People wearing face masks walk past an office and commercial complex in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
People wearing face masks walk past an office and commercial complex in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.(REUTERS)
         

China reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country.

Authorities confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region in the country’s far west, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That raised the total in the local outbreak to 137 since the first case was detected 10 days ago.

Another 13 cases were confirmed in Liaoning province in the northeast, bringing the total there to 25, almost all in the city of Dalian.

The National Health Commission also reported 11 imported cases in the latest 24-hour period, in people who had arrived from overseas.

China has recorded 83,830 cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began. The Health Commission said that 288 patients remain in treatment, including 18 in critical condition.

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In