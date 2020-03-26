e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China’s Xi calls for tariff cuts at G20 virus talks

China’s Xi calls for tariff cuts at G20 virus talks

China has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak since it emerged in the country late last year, with more than 80,000 infected and nearly 3,300 dead nationwide, according to official figures.

world Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders' Summit on COVID-19 via video link in Beijing, capital of China.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders' Summit on COVID-19 via video link in Beijing, capital of China.(AP)
         

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged G20 countries to remove trade barriers in an effort to spur a global recovery after the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Xi urged G20 members to cut tariffs, remove barriers and facilitate the unfettered flow of trade” during his remarks at the emergency online summit, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

China has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak since it emerged in the country late last year, with more than 80,000 infected and nearly 3,300 dead nationwide, according to official figures.

The world’s second-largest economy ground to a halt in February as authorities shut factories and imposed drastic lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.

Economic growth had already slowed as a result of the long-running trade war with the United States that saw billions of dollars in tariffs slapped on trade between the two countries.

tags
top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news