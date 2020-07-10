e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China’s Zhifei starts Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine

China’s Zhifei starts Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine

The results of Phase I trials have not been published by the Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products group.

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
         

A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by a unit of China’s Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products has moved into Phase II human trials, the company said on Friday, less than three weeks after it launched clinical trials.

The firm did not provide details of the trial design or results of the Phase I test of the experimental vaccine, being co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Earlier, the company had estimated Phase I trials would be completed on July 21, with the study results expected on Sept 20.

Shares in Zhifei rose 3.5% on Friday in a flat market.

The vaccine candidate is one of eight treatments Chinese researchers and companies are testing in humans. Nearly 20 vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials globally against the virus that has caused more than half a million deaths.

However, none of them have yet passed large-scale, late-stage phase III clinical trials, a necessary hurdle for entry to the consumer market,

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In