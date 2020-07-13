e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China sanctions US officials including senators Cruz, Rubio over Xinjiang issue

China sanctions US officials including senators Cruz, Rubio over Xinjiang issue

The Chinese spokesperson said the sanctions are against senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, US Representative Chris Smith, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

world Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Beijijng
US Senators Ted Cruz (in photo) and Marco Rubio have sponsored legislation that would punish China’s actions in Xinjiang.
US Senators Ted Cruz (in photo) and Marco Rubio have sponsored legislation that would punish China’s actions in Xinjiang. (REUTERS)
         

China on Monday announced tit-for-tat sanctions against four US officials including senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio after Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over the treatment of the Uyghur community in the northwestern province of Xinjiang.

“China has decided to impose sanctions on four US officials and an institution who have acted viciously on issues related to Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) as a reciprocal measure against relevant moves made earlier by the US,” foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday.

The spokesperson said the sanctions are against senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, US Representative Chris Smith, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

Tenuous at the best of times, ties between the US and China have been frayed with the two countries at loggerheads, most recently over the origins of the coronavirus. The other contentious issues between Washignton and Beijing include an ongoing trade war, Taiwan, the South China Sea – where Washington has dispatched two of its super aircraft carriers, the status of Hong Kong, the tit-for-tat visa restrictions over Tibet and the human rights situation in the remote northwestern province of Xinjiang.

Rubio and Cruz, both from President Donald Trump-led Republican Party, have sponsored legislation that would punish China’s actions in Xinjiang while Smith has been a vocal critic of China on issues ranging from Xinjiang to the coronavirus.

“The US actions seriously interfere in China’s internal affairs, seriously violate the basic norms of international relations and seriously damage Sino-U.S. relations,” Hua said at the regular ministry briefing on Monday.

“China will make further responses based on how the situation develops,” she said without elaborating.

Last week, Washington said the sanctioned Chinese officials included Chen Quanguo, the Communist party secretary of Xinjiang, and Zhu Hailun, who helped oversee policy in the province.

The US sanctions also target Wang Mingshan, head of the Xinjiang public security bureau, and Huo Liujun, a former head of the bureau.

tags
top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In