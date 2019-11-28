China slams US for passing the Hong Kong Democracy Act

world

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:14 IST

China on Thursday slammed the US for signing into law a Hong Kong-related bill that supports the pro-democracy movement in the city, calling it a “severe interference” in the country’s internal affair.

President Donald Trump has signed into law the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 bill, which mandates Washington to annually check if the city has enough autonomy to justify its special status with the US.

The new law and Beijing’s repeated recent allegations that the US was among other western countries to support the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong has developed into a new bilateral problem between the two countries, which are in the middle of an ongoing trade war.

“The move is a severe interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs. It is also in serious violation of the international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and the people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts,” a Chinese foreign ministry statement said on Thursday.

“We urge the United States not to continue going down the wrong path, or China will take countermeasures and the US must bear all the consequences,” the statement said.

The US in disregard of facts and distorting right and wrong, openly supported violent criminals who rampantly smashed facilities, assaulted innocent civilians, trampled on the rule of law and jeopardised social order, the state news agency, Xinhua reported.

“The egregious and malicious nature of its intentions is fully revealed. Its very aim is to undermine Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, sabotage the practice of ‘one country, two systems,’ and disrupt the Chinese nation’s endeavor to realise the great rejuvenation.

The strong statement comes after the Chinese foreign ministry summoned the US envoy, Terry Branstad to protest against the bill.

“We remind the U.S. that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and no foreign government or force shall interfere,” read the statement.

“This Act will only further expose the malicious and hegemonic nature of the United States’ intentions to the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots. And the Chinese people will only stand in greater solidarity. The US attempts are bound to fail,” according to the state.