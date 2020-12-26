e-paper
Home / World News / China to convene for annual parliamentary session from March 5

China to convene for annual parliamentary session from March 5

The gathering of the National People’s Congress typically takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

world Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shanghai
A security member wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak keeps watch on the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
A security member wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak keeps watch on the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (REUTERS)
         

China will begin the annual meeting of its top legislative body on March 5 in the capital Beijing, official state media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

The decision was made by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Saturday, and the proposed agenda includes reviewing a government work report and a draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China’s blueprint for economic and social development, according to Xinhua.

The gathering of the National People’s Congress typically takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament, was advised to meet on March 4 in Beijing, reported Xinhua.

The NPC, China’s parliament, usually sits for at least 10 days. The CPPCC, a largely ceremonial advisory body, runs in parallel.

