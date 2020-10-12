e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19

China to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19

China’s government says all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao will be tested for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.

world Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Beijing
A health worker takes a swab from a resident to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province on October 12, 2020.
A health worker takes a swab from a resident to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province on October 12, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

China’s government says all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao will be tested for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.

The announcement Monday broke a string of weeks without any locally transmitted infections reported in China.

The National Health Commission said authorities were investigating the source of the infections found in eight patients at Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one family member. The commission said the whole city will be tested within five days.

China, where the pandemic began in December, has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, plus nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.

The last reported virus transmissions within China were four patients found on August 15 in the northwestern city of Urumqi in the far western Xinjiang region. All the cases reported since then were in travellers from outside the mainland.

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In