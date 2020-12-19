e-paper
China vows countermeasures on US sanctions against its firms

he US has “abused” export controls to suppress enterprises, institutions and individuals of other countries, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Saturday.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:59 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
The US Commerce Department cited national security and human rights violations as reasons for blacklisting the Chinese companies in an announcement on Friday.
China threatened to impose countermeasures after Washington decided to blacklist more than 60 Chinese companies, a sign that tensions between the world’s two biggest economies may further escalate during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The US has “abused” export controls to suppress enterprises, institutions and individuals of other countries, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Saturday.

The US Commerce Department cited national security and human rights violations as reasons for blacklisting the Chinese companies in an announcement on Friday. Shanghai-based chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Shenzhen-based drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co. were among the companies that were punished.

“Such moves have seriously damaged the international economic and trade order and free trade rules, as well as the security of the global supply chain,” China’s commerce ministry said.

DJI, the world’s biggest drone maker, said it was “disappointed” about the blacklisting but won’t stop US customers buying its products. Being on the list denies the companies access to US technology from software to circuitry.

