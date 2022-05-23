China warns US after Joe Biden says ready to defend Taiwan militarily
BEIJING: China on Monday warned the US should not underestimate its “strong ability” to safeguard the country’s territory after President Joe Biden said in Tokyo that Washington could “militarily” defend Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, which Beijing says is a breakaway region and has not ruled out using force to reunify it.
No one should underestimate China’s “firm resolve, staunch will and strong ability” to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.
Biden was asked directly if the US would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded at a press conference in Tokyo earlier in the day. “Yes... that’s the commitment we made,” Biden said, referring to an agreement between Washington and Taipei.
“They (China) are already flirting with danger right now by flying so close and all the manoeuvres that they are undertaking,” Biden said, referring to the increasing instances of Chinese fighter jets flying into Taiwan’s self-declared air defence zone across the Taiwan Strait.
Biden’s east Asia tour, Tuesday’s Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad summit and the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy have already come under sharp criticism from China, which has said the bloc is inciting confrontation in the region.
Biden’s Taiwan statement led to more censure from China.
“On issues that bear on China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and other core interests, no one shall expect China to make any compromise or trade-offs,” Wang was quoted as saying by China’s national broadcaster, warning the US not to stand on the opposite side of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.
Wang said the US should follow the one-China principle and stipulations in the three China-US joint communiques, and honour its commitment to not support “Taiwan independence”.
Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, Wang Yi, addressing a multilateral over video link, separately launched another salvo of criticism against the US.
Wang urged Asia-Pacific countries to reject any attempt to introduce military bloc or camp confrontation into the region, in a reference to Quad, which he has equated with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in the past.
Wang made the remarks while delivering a virtual speech at the opening ceremony of the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). “…we should unswervingly safeguard peace and stability, firmly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and unequivocally reject any attempt to introduce military blocs and bloc confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region,” Wang said.
“The peace and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region is not only about the fate of the region, but also about the future of the world,” he said.
-
Ukraine war: Russian soldier, convicted for killing civilian, gets life term
In a significant development, a Ukrainian court on Monday sentenced a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian, as the first war crimes trial, stemming from Moscow's February 24 invasion of the east European nation, came to an end.
-
US Prez Biden proposes new Asia trade pact in Tokyo | What this means
President Joe Biden faced a dilemma on trade in Asia: He couldn't just rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership that his predecessor had pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. Many related trade deals, regardless of their content, had become politically toxic for U.S. voters, who associated them with job losses. During Biden's visit to Tokyo, the U.S. on Monday announced the countries that are joining the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
-
‘1.40 lakh troops, 953 ships…:' Leaked audio clip ‘exposes’ Xi's Mission Taiwan
Day after an audio clip of top Chinese military officials were purportedly heard discussing the Taiwan invasion, US President Joe Biden has warned Beijing against what he calls 'flirting with danger'. Biden, who is currently in Tokyo ahead of Tuesday's Quad summit, said his country would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded the self-ruling island. A viral audio clip tweeted by Jennifer Heng, China-born human rights activist has created ripples in Beijing.
-
AstraZeneca says EU has approved its Vaxzevria vaccine for Covid booster shot
Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, has been approved in the European Union by the bloc's drugs regulator as a third-dose booster in adults following a committee endorsement last week. A committee of the European Medicines Agency had endorsed Vaxzevria as a booster last Thursday, just weeks after the regulator backed the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty as a booster for adults previously inoculated with other vaccines.
-
Can monkeypox outbreak trigger another pandemic? What President Biden says
President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans that the current monkeypox outbreak was unlikely to cause a pandemic on the scale of Covid-19. “I just don't think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with Covid-19,” he told reporters Monday in Tokyo at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The US has enough small pox vaccine stockpiled to deal with the outbreak, Biden said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics