China ‘welcomes’ military talks working towards de-escalation

world

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:49 IST

China on Wednesday said it “welcomes” the latest military commander-level talks between India and China, which had made progress to “disengage” border troops and deescalate the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Beijing “welcomes” the progress made in the third round of talks, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a late- night comment.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said the India and China were continuing to implement the consensus reached in earlier talks.

Zhao was referring to two meetings between the third meeting between delegations led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region held earlier in June.

“The two sides continue working towards implementing the consensus reached at the two earlier rounds of commander-level talks and made progress in effective measures by frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the situation,” Zhao said in a comment published by the Chinese foreign ministry on its website.

“China welcomes that. We hope the Indian side will work with the Chinese side towards the same goal, keep up close communication through military and diplomatic channels, and ease the situation and reduce the temperature along the border,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, quoting anonymous sources, nationalistic tabloid Global Times reported that the “two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views, discussed effective ways to resolve current differences in border control, and studied concrete measures to enhance mutual trust and maintain stability.”

Quoting the source, the GT report said the military commander-level’s meeting showed the two sides’ willingness to ease tensions on the border, and avoid further escalating the situation.

The latest meeting took place at Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC, while the previous two meetings were held at Moldo on the Chinese side.