China willing to build closer partnership with Russia on energy: Xi Jinping

Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping said energy co-operation between the two countries is contributing to global energy security, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping is seen. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping said Beijing is willing to forge a closer partnership with Russia on energy, according to a state media report.

In a message sent to a China-Russia energy forum, Xi also said energy co-operation between the two countries is contributing to global energy security, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

xi jinping
