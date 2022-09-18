Home / World News / China’s megacity Chengdu lifts lockdown but there are rules, still

China’s megacity Chengdu lifts lockdown but there are rules, still

world news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 04:40 PM IST

Covid In China: Local residents still need to have at least one Covid test each week and negative results within 72 hours are needed for entering public venues and taking public transportation, according to the statement.

Covid In China: Residents of a compound line up for Covid testing amid citywide mass testing in Chengdu, China.(Reuters)
Covid In China: Residents of a compound line up for Covid testing amid citywide mass testing in Chengdu, China.(Reuters)
Bloomberg |

The Chinese megacity of Chengdu will resume normal life and social order from Monday, after a city-wide lockdown was imposed on Sept. 1 to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, according to a statement from the local government.

Local residents still need to have at least one Covid test each week and negative results within 72 hours are needed for entering public venues and taking public transportation, according to the statement.

The capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu is the biggest city to have shut since Shanghai’s bruising two-month lockdown earlier this year. The brief lockdown in Chengdu followed that of Shenzhen and Zhengzhou, which also deployed seven-day citywide restrictions. Strict, quick action to stamp out Covid is key to China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus, which President Xi Jinping has touted as a success.

The city, with 21 million people, said that schools will resume and public venues such as restaurants and museums can reopen.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in numbers

Chengdu locked down as the Communist Party prepared for the twice-a-decade leadership summit, slated to take place in October, when Xi is expected to break precedent by securing a third term in office. His opening address at the event will be scrutinized for signals on whether China will shift from trying to eliminate the virus to living with it like the rest of the world.

Covid measures added to the hardships that residents in Chengdu and the wider Sichuan province experienced this summer.

The province saw record-breaking heat waves that led to droughts and forest fires, with the government introducing rolling power cuts to conserve electricity. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck western Sichuan on Monday, with tremors being felt in Chengdu. Some residents complained on social media that when they went to evacuate, the fire exits in their buildings had been sealed due to the lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus
china coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out