Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China's Xi Jinping calls Russia ‘true friend’ after call with Putin on Ukraine war anniversary

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 04:49 PM IST

Xi Jinping talked to Vladimir Putin on a phone call on Monday "upon invitation" with the Russian leader, media in both countries reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing’s close ties with Russia, saying both the countries are "true friends" who "support each other", state media reported.

Xi Jinping spoke to Vladimir Putin on a call on Monday "upon invitation" with the Russian leader.(AFP)
Xi Jinping spoke to Vladimir Putin on a call on Monday "upon invitation" with the Russian leader.(AFP)

The state news agency earlier reported that Xi Jinping spoke to Vladimir Putin on a phone call on Monday "upon invitation" with the Russian leader, where Putin briefed Xi about Russia's talks with the US on peace in Ukraine.

According to a report by Xinhua, Xi said that "history and reality show that China and Russia are good neighbours that cannot be moved away, and true friends” who share both good and bad times. He also added that both countries “support each other and achieve common development".

The phone call comes on the third anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened military and trade ties since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, though China has sought to depict itself as a neutral party in the conflict.

The Kremlin released a statement after the phone call, saying that President Putin briefed President Xi Jinping on contacts between Russia and the US.

Russian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia last week where Moscow says they agreed to start work on restoring bilateral ties and preparing for Ukraine peace talks.

The Kremlin’s statement added that Xi had expressed his support for the dialogue between Moscow and Washington and had spoken of China's readiness to help find a peace settlement for the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The close partnership between China and Russia

China has remained a close political and economic partner of Russia over the years and also during Moscow’s war with Kyiv. Beijing has never condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine, leading some NATO members to brand the country and its government an "enabler" of the conflict.

Both countries have played up the supposedly strong personal bond between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. While the Chinese President has called his Russian counterpart his ‘best friend’, Putin has lauded Xi as his ‘reliable partner’.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On