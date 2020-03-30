e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Chinese passenger train derailed after striking landslide debris

Chinese passenger train derailed after striking landslide debris

The accident happened around midday in a rural part of Hunan province and came after recent heavy rains triggered landslides in the area, the state-run railway system said.

world Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Shanghai
The passenger train was travelling from the eastern city of Jinan to Guangzhou in the nation’s south.
The passenger train was travelling from the eastern city of Jinan to Guangzhou in the nation’s south.(AP photo. Image for representational purpose)
         

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, injuring a number of passengers and staff, officials said.

The accident happened around midday in a rural part of Hunan province and came after recent heavy rains triggered landslides in the area, the state-run railway system said.

The statement said one car caught fire and five derailed. An unspecified number of staff and passengers were sent to hospital for treatment.

There were no immediate reports of deaths.

Unverified video posted on Chinese social media sites showed at least three cars lying on their side and smoke rising from a fire in the distance.

The train was travelling from the eastern city of Jinan to Guangzhou in the nation’s south.

Parts of southern, eastern and central China have been soaked by steady rains beginning last week.

tags
top news
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
Why petrol and diesel prices have not increased since March 16
Why petrol and diesel prices have not increased since March 16
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Covid-19 cases jump to 1071 in India, nearly 100 recover: A statewise tally
Covid-19 cases jump to 1071 in India, nearly 100 recover: A statewise tally
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
Hyundai Genesis G80 luxury sedan launched digitally
Hyundai Genesis G80 luxury sedan launched digitally
Donald Trump extends shutdown till April end; death toll in US could exceed 100,000
Donald Trump extends shutdown till April end; death toll in US could exceed 100,000
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news