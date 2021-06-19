Home / World News / Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
Flooding had already begun overnight Friday into Saturday, with local reports of high water over roads and stranded vehicles.(AP)
Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast

AP | , New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 03:56 PM IST

Tropical Storm Claudette formed Saturday morning along the U.S. Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains and flooding to coastal states including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 4 a.m. CDT advisory that the storm was located 45 miles (75 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

Flooding had already begun overnight Friday into Saturday, with local reports of high water over roads and stranded vehicles. Flash flood warnings dotted the coast while flood watches were in effect well inland for parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and central and northern Georgia.


