 Congo records one-day record for confirmed Ebola cases
The haemorrhagic fever is believed to have killed 439 people and infected another 274 in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri

world Updated: Jan 24, 2019 02:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kinshasa
Healthcare workers enter a house where a baby suspected of dying of Ebola is, during the funeral in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 18(REUTERS)

Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday confirmed 14 new cases of Ebola virus in its eastern borderlands, the largest one-day increase since the current outbreak was declared in August.

In all, the haemorrhagic fever is believed to have killed 439 people and infected another 274 in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri....

(Reporting By Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross, Editing by William Maclean)

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 01:01 IST

