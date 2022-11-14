Home / World News / ‘Consequences of nuclear use…’: US as CIA head meets Putin's spy chief

‘Consequences of nuclear use…’: US as CIA head meets Putin's spy chief

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 09:40 PM IST

In the first known high-level face-to-face US-Russian contact since Putin's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, William Burns was in Ankara to meet Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.

CIA director William Burns speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.(REUTERS file)
CIA director William Burns speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.(REUTERS file)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Talks between Russia and the United States took place in Ankara on Monday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. A White House spokesperson said Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns will caution Vladimir Putin's spy chief about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, and will raise the issue of US prisoners in Russian jails.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.

In the first known high-level face-to-face US-Russian contact since Putin's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Burns was in Ankara to meet Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," said the White House spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability," the spokesperson said. "He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens."

Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia who was sent to Moscow in late 2021 by Biden to caution Putin about the troop buildup around Ukraine, is not discussing a potential settlement to the war in Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

"We briefed Ukraine in advance on his trip. We firmly stick to our fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

The meeting comes even as the US issued another round of Russia-related sanctions, targeting 14 people, 28 entities and eight aircraft, according to a notice posted on the Department of Treasury website.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin joe biden xi jinping + 3 more
russia russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin joe biden xi jinping + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out