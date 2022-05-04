Contact lost with troops amid 'heavy fighting' at Ukraine's Azovstal: mayor
The mayor of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Mariupol said Wednesday that contact was lost with Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steel plant amid fierce battles with Russian troops.
"Unfortunately, yes, there is heavy fighting in Azovstal today," Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television.
He said city officials had "lost contact" with Ukrainian forces inside the plant and had no way of knowing "what's going on, whether they are safe or not".
The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Russian forces had launched an offensive to rout troops inside Azovstal shortly after the United Nations and Red Cross confirmed that more than 100 civilians had been evacuated from the plant.
Russia confirmed it was attacking Ukrainian positions at the plant with "artillery and aircraft" but earlier Wednesday the Kremlin denied Russia was storming Azovstal.
Boichenko said Russia was attacking with heavy artillery, tanks, and war planes, adding that war ships next to coastal steel works were also involved in the attack.
"There are local residents there, civilians, hundreds of them there. There are children waiting for rescue. There are more than 30 kids," the mayor added.
Mariupol is among the most badly hit cities of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
China scrambles to control Beijing Covid outbreak, restricts people’s movements
Beijing residents woke up on Wednesday to an early morning announcement that dozens of subway stations and bus routes were shut as city authorities scrambled to restrict people's movements as part of efforts to stamp out an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Dine-in services at restaurants and hotels will remain indefinitely suspended, the government announced. Beijing still has hidden infection risks at the community level, a government official had said on Tuesday.
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi's plea against 5-yr jail term rejected by junta court
An appeal by ousted Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year sentence for corruption was rejected by the country's junta court on Wednesday. An AFP report, citing sources said the appeal filed by Suu Kyi legal team against the junta ruling "was summarily dismissed". Suu Kyi was found guilty of accepting a bribe of cash and gold a week ago.
Sri Lanka foreign reserves dip below $50 million, minister waves red flag
Sri Lanka on Wednesday hailed India's support during its talks with the International Monetary Fund regarding a bailout to help the island nation through the worst economic crisis in living memory. His Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman last month said India would 'try to extend all possible cooperation' to Sri Lanka to help it emerge from this crisis. Sri Lanka today also sought fertilisers, as well as deferral of a $2.5 billion to the Asian Clearing Union.
Ukraine war: Moscow exploring options to deal with EU's oil ban, new sanctions
Russia on Wednesday said it was considering various options to deal with a proposed oil embargo by the European Union. The EU's chief executive earlier in the day proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, besides sanctions on its top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves in part of its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow over its military onslaught in Ukraine.
Sri Lanka seeks fertilisers from India, deferral of payment of $2.5 billion
New Delhi: Sri Lanka has sought the supply of fertilisers from India and the deferral of a payment of $2.5 billion to the Asian Clearing Union as part of efforts to cope with the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. It is in this context that the Sri Lankan side has made the request for the supply of fertilisers, the people said.
