LIVE: Cinema halls allowed to have 100% occupancy from today
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,746,183 after the Union health ministry on Sunday reported that the country had logged 13,052 infections in the previous 24 hours. From Monday, cinema halls across the country will be allowed to have 100% occupancy after the Ministry of information and broadcasting made an announcement in this regard on Sunday. Since last October, when theatres were allowed to open for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown, a 50% occupancy was allowed.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
Covid-19 caseload of the United States, which is the highest in the world, has topped the 26 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. India's caseload is the second-highest, followed by Brazil, whose tally has crossed the 9.2 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the US, Brazil and Mexico, respectively, have the highest Covid-19 fatalities, with India in fourth.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Mumbai local open for all from today
Mumbai local services to be available for all commuters starting Monday.
-
FEB 01, 2021 07:20 AM IST
100% capacity allowed in cinema halls from today
Cinema halls can function with 100% capacity from Monday, as announced by the information and broadcasting ministry on Sunday. Last October, these were allowed to reopen for the first since the Covid-19 shutdown, with a capacity of 50%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Cinema halls allowed to have 100% occupancy from today
WHO experts visit wet market in Wuhan; lockdown in Perth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team in Wuhan to visit provincial CDC on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump raised USD 255.4 M in 8 weeks in bid to overturn election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny supporters march in defiance; 4,000 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop: US senators Sanders, Warren call for Wall Street reform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP's Adam Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU looks to bolster future health response amid Covid-19 vaccine snags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain Tom Moore hospitalized after testsitive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, NATO allies slam Taliban for destroying vital infrastructure in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox