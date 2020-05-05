e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: 5 million HCQ tablets shipped from India arrive in Canada

Covid-19: 5 million HCQ tablets shipped from India arrive in Canada

The Indian Consulate in Toronto tweeted, “India-Canada cooperation continues in these critical times.”

world Updated: May 05, 2020 14:21 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya | Edited by: Prashasti Singh
Anirudh Bhattacharyya | Edited by: Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, Toronto
The consignment was received in Toronto and will be distributed across the country.
The consignment was received in Toronto and will be distributed across the country.(AP photo)
         

A consignment of five million tablets of hydroxychloroquine or HCQ shipped from India, arrived in Canada on Monday.

This is part of the series of shipments of the drug made by the Indian Government to various countries across the world, including Canada. The consignment was received in Toronto and will be distributed across the country.

Welcoming the arrival of the tablets, India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria tweeted, “Special provision by India for strategic partner Canada. India will continue to be the pharmacy of the world, maintaining integrity of global supply chains even in tough times.”

The Indian Consulate in Toronto tweeted, “India-Canada cooperation continues in these critical times.”

The shipment was arranged after discussions between Indian and Canadian officials. Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade had spoken in this regard to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last month, while the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, S Jaishankar and François-Philippe Champagne, had also discussed the matter.

tags
top news
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news