Covid-19: 5 million HCQ tablets shipped from India arrive in Canada

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:21 IST

A consignment of five million tablets of hydroxychloroquine or HCQ shipped from India, arrived in Canada on Monday.

This is part of the series of shipments of the drug made by the Indian Government to various countries across the world, including Canada. The consignment was received in Toronto and will be distributed across the country.

Welcoming the arrival of the tablets, India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria tweeted, “Special provision by India for strategic partner Canada. India will continue to be the pharmacy of the world, maintaining integrity of global supply chains even in tough times.”

The Indian Consulate in Toronto tweeted, “India-Canada cooperation continues in these critical times.”

The shipment was arranged after discussions between Indian and Canadian officials. Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade had spoken in this regard to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last month, while the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, S Jaishankar and François-Philippe Champagne, had also discussed the matter.