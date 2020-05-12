e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: ‘Still in emergency phase, rush can force Canada back into confinement’, warns Justin Trudeau

Canada recorded 5,100 deaths by Monday evening, as the tally of those infected also closed in on 70,000. A significant portion of the death toll was in the province of Quebec at over 3,000.

world Updated: May 12, 2020 08:21 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned against a rush to ease restrictions.
The coronavirus related death fatalities in Canada crossed the 5,000-mark on Monday. However, Quebec, the province worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, has started reopening several schools and has also eased some restrictions as the overall caseload appeared to be tapering in the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, has warned that moving too quickly on trying to return to some normalcy could force the country back into “confinement” this summer.

Canada recorded 5,100 deaths by Monday evening, as the tally of those infected also closed in on 70,000. A significant portion of the death toll was in the province of Quebec, at over 3,000. But on Monday, some students were back in their classrooms in elementary schools with class sizes being limited to a maximum of 15. That, though, was outside the Montreal area, as that city remains under severe restrictions being the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis in Quebec.

Other provinces like Ontario have also taken to gradual easing, with more businesses allowed to reopen, though the province will maintain emergency measures till June 2.

These moves come as the situation seemed to be improving in the country. In a statement, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam said, “We have come a long way in a short time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and our efforts have undoubtedly prevented wider spread of the virus across the country.”

However, Trudeau has warned against a rush to ease restrictions. During a media briefing, he said, “We are still in the emergency phase”, adding that the “vast majority of Canadians will continue to need to be very careful.”

