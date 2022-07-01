Covid cases in UK jump by over 30% in a week | 5 points you must know
Covid cases in the United Kingdom (UK) have jumped by over 30 per cent in seven days, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said amid experts' warning that the pandemic situation could worsen during the autumn months.
ONS data - based on a survey that analysed the figures for the week ending June 24 - indicated the percentage of people testing positive for Covid continues to increase across the UK and is 'likely caused by increases in infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5'. There is also an alarming increase in the number of people being hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus.
Top 5 points on the pandemic situation in the UK:
> In England an estimated 1,829,100 people tested positive for Covid during the week ending June 24 - which equates to 3.35 per cent of the population or around 1 in 30 people. In Wales, estimated cases were 106,000 - also 3.35 per cent of the population or around 1 in 30 people.
> According to the ONS survey, 71,000 in Northern Ireland were found to be infected with Covid in the same period - 3.87 per cent of the population or around 1 in 25 people. In Scotland estimated cases were 288,200 - 5.47 per cent of the population or around 1 in 18 people.
> In England, the percentage of people testing positive increased across all age groups - 2-6, 7-11, 12-24, 25-34, 35-49, 50-69 and 70+ in the week ending June 24.
> In Scotland, data showed that in the week beginning May 30, antibody positivity in adults (16 years+) continued to remain high across all age groups, and there was no mention of children below the age of 16.
> In Northern Ireland, in the week beginning May 30, the percentage of adult population estimated to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, at or above the level of 179 nanograms per millilitre (ng/ml) remained high across all age-groups.
-
