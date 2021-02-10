Covid-19 maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can
All the Covid-causing virus circulating in the world right now could easily fit inside a single cola can, according to a calculation by a British mathematician whose sum exposes just how much devastation is caused by miniscule viral particles.
Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion - or two billion billion - SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.
Detailing the steps in his calculations, Yates said he used the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 - at an average of about 100 nanometers, or 100 billionths of a meter - and then figured out the volume of the spherical virus.
Even accounting for the coronavirus' projecting spike proteins and the fact that the spherical particles will leave gaps when stacked together, the total is still less than in a single 330 millilitre (ml) cola can, he said.
"It's astonishing to think that all the trouble, the disruption, the hardship and the loss of life that has resulted over the last year could constitute just a few mouthfuls," Yates said in a statement.
More than 2.34 million people have died in the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and there have been almost 107 million confirmed cases worldwide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four blasts hit Kabul, district police chief among the dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Houthis attack Saudi airport, set plane on fire, reports AFP
- Houthis attack Saudi airport, set plane on fire, reports AFP citing Saudi Arabia state media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma spotted playing Golf after weeks out of public view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Chinese troops begin to disengage at Pangong lake: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-China bickering over Covid-19 continues after WHO's Wuhan team ends probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satya Nadella says big tech needs clearer laws on online speech
- “Unilateral action by individual companies in democracies like ours is just not long-term stable—we do need to be able to have a framework of laws and norms,” Satya Nadella said in a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ursula von der Leyen says EU was late, over-confident on vaccine rollout
- “We are still not where we want to be. We were late to authorize. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps we were too confident that, what we ordered, would actually be delivered on time," Ursula von der Leyen told EU plenary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment: What is ‘January exception’ House managers argued against?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad shows how US, allies dedication towards a free Indo-Pacific region, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer could directly deliver Covid-19 shot to South Africa vaccination points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK variant of coronavirus strain detected in 86 countries, says WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar largest trade union joins civil disobedience movement: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to hang eight Islamists over murder of publisher
- Several top Islamist political party leaders were hanged over the violence under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BioNTech starts production at new Covid-19 vaccine plant in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox