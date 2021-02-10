IND USA
Covid-19 maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can
Regular and mini cans of Coke and Pepsi are pictured in this photo illustration in New York.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Regular and mini cans of Coke and Pepsi are pictured in this photo illustration in New York.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can

Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:08 PM IST

All the Covid-causing virus circulating in the world right now could easily fit inside a single cola can, according to a calculation by a British mathematician whose sum exposes just how much devastation is caused by miniscule viral particles.

Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion - or two billion billion - SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.

Detailing the steps in his calculations, Yates said he used the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 - at an average of about 100 nanometers, or 100 billionths of a meter - and then figured out the volume of the spherical virus.

Even accounting for the coronavirus' projecting spike proteins and the fact that the spherical particles will leave gaps when stacked together, the total is still less than in a single 330 millilitre (ml) cola can, he said.

"It's astonishing to think that all the trouble, the disruption, the hardship and the loss of life that has resulted over the last year could constitute just a few mouthfuls," Yates said in a statement.

More than 2.34 million people have died in the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and there have been almost 107 million confirmed cases worldwide.

