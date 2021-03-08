Covid-19 vaccine 'disinformation' spread by Russia-backed outlets, says US
The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna , a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.
The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday. A Kremlin spokesman denied the U.S. claim Russia was spreading false information about vaccines to the WSJ.
Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russia approved its Sputnik V vaccine in August, before a large-scale trial had begun, saying it was the first country to do so for a Covid-19 shot. Peer-reviewed trials months later proved it was almost 92% effective in fighting the virus.
Pfizer, headquartered in New York, and Germany's BioNTech, produced the first vaccine that was authorized in the United States, which regulators approved in December. The second, made by Moderna, headquartered in Massachusetts, was authorized later that month.
The State Department's Global Engagement Center, set up to counter propaganda and disinformation campaigns, identified the three outlets, the spokeswoman said.
News Front is controlled by Russia's federal security service, the center found. New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review are directed and controlled by the Russian foreign intelligence service.
A fourth outlet, Rebel Inside, controlled by the Russian army, was also named by the center but is largely dormant, the spokeswoman said.
"The Department will continue to expose Russia’s nefarious activities online," she added. "We will also continue to work closely with our allies and partners to provide a global response to countering disinformation."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hire more police officers, improve intelligence capability: Capitol riot review
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
- Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Totally constitutional': China on altering Hong Kong's electoral reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s bullet train could become strategic concern for New Delhi
- The new high-speed rail connection is part of China’s ambitious plan of expanding connectivity across TAR, especially along border areas with India. Nyingchi is located less than 50km from the border with Arunachal Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in "burqa ban" vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth II stresses importance of friends, family during Covid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rights and wrongs of the LAC conflict clear: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci upbeat on vaccinations for US teens by autumn, younger children next year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report says Japan planning to send armed forces to East China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France ramps up weekend Covid-19 vaccinations after slow start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death
- Chauvin's trial, one of the highest-profile criminal cases in Minnesota history, is taking place during a global pandemic that has had a dramatic impact.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China friends, but ‘rights and wrongs’ of border friction clear: Wang Yi
- India has consistently denied China’s allegation of provoking friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and have said that Chinese border troops were the first to trespass across the disputed boundary, triggering the faceoff and deaths of border troops on both sides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox