e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Crime Minister’: Hundreds of Israelis protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu

‘Crime Minister’: Hundreds of Israelis protest in Jerusalem against Netanyahu

The demonstrators held banners describing Netanyahu as “crime minister”.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 07:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Tel Aviv
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask holds flags during a protest against Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, and over unemployment and economic issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask holds flags during a protest against Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, and over unemployment and economic issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (REUTERS)
         

Hundreds of Israelis protested on Saturday evening against Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence as the Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges.

The demonstration was fuelled by the detention of seven protesters on Friday who held a smaller rally against Netanyahu’s continuation as premier despite being under indictment.

The demonstrators held banners describing Netanyahu as “crime minister”.

Among the seven detainees was a former top Israeli air force general.

On Saturday, Israeli police said the protest a day earlier was “illegal” because demonstrators blocked the roads.

Three of the protesters, including retired Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel, remained in detention for refusing the police’s release terms and insisting on participating in Saturday’s protest, Israeli media reported.

Last month, Netanyahu’s trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes opened in a Jerusalem court. It is scheduled to resume next month.

Netanyahu’s new government took office last month, ending more than a year of political stalemate.

Under a power sharing deal, Netanyahu was permitted to remain as prime minister, while his rival, Benny Gantz, was named defence minister and alternate prime minister.

The two men have agreed to switch posts after 18 months, though many analysts do not expect the government to last that long.

tags
top news
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days
No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases inch towards 10 mn, US tally crosses 2.5 mn
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases inch towards 10 mn, US tally crosses 2.5 mn
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In