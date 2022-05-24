Home / World News / Daily brief: Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming and all the latest news
Daily brief: Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire.(Source: Twitter)
Published on May 24, 2022 09:04 PM IST
Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming

The houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire as protests against the change of Konaseema district's name turned violent on Tuesday, local reports indicate. Read More

Male anchors in Afghanistan don face mask in solidarity with women colleagues

Male news anchors in Afghanistan have launched a campaign on social media, days after the Taliban government issued a decree ordering their female colleagues to cover their faces at work. As part of the campaign, the male anchors are seen donning a face mask during broadcast. They are also sharing photos of themselves with a hashtag reading #FreeHerFace. Read More

Nutritionist suggests easy ways to add fibre to your daily diet

Eating more fibre on a daily basis can make one healthier in long run. From preventing blood sugar spikes to controlling cholesterol levels, a high-fibre diet can also manage and prevent many lifestyle diseases. Read More

'Don't compare Rishabh with MS Dhoni': Sourav Ganguly addresses burning Pant vs MSD debate

Comparisons with the legendary MS Dhoni have been a part of Rishabh Pant's career right from the onset. Even two years after Dhoni's international retirement, Pant is often compared to the former India skipper.  Read More

The Gray Man trailer: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling face off, Dhanush makes stylish appearance. Watch

The official trailer of The Gray Man was released on Tuesday by Netflix on Twitter. In the nearly two-minute-long trailer, a face-off is seen between actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Read More

 

  • Afghan male TV presenters also cover their faces in solidarity with their female colleagues. (Image courtesy: @HSajwanization)

    Male anchors in Afghanistan don face mask in solidarity with women colleagues

    Male news anchors in Afghanistan have launched a campaign on social media, days after the Taliban government issued a decree ordering their female colleagues to cover their faces at work. The decree and campaign have also caught the attention of journalists working for global houses, including Deutsche Welle. Several male and female journalists and news anchors have been tweeting their selfies with a face covering. They also shared messages in support of women in Afghanistan.

  • Representative image

    11 killed in late-night shootings in two bars in Mexico: Report

    Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Police in the city of Celaya said the attacks occurred late Monday at two bars on the same street. They said 10 of the victims died at the scene, and another was declared dead at a hospital later. Police confirmed that messages were left at the scene, but did not confirm what they said.

  • Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London,&nbsp;

    BBC apologises to fans after 'Manchester United are rubbish' appears on ticker

    The BBC was forced to apologise to Manchester United fans on Tuesday after a message appeared on their news ticker labelling the Premier League club as "rubbish". Later in the morning, a presenter apologised to any United fans who may have been offended. She said the mistake had occurred as someone was learning how to operate the ticker and was "writing random things not in earnest".

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida feed carp before their dinner at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo on Tuesday,&nbsp;

    ‘Leaving Japan after…’: PM Modi as he departs for India post Quad summit

    Describing Modi's Japan tour as “fruitful”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “Quad emerge as a vibrant forum to further global good”. “Leaving Japan after a fruitful visit in which I attended various bilateral and multilateral programmes. Glad to see the Quad emerge as a vibrant forum to further global good. Also had excellent bilateral meetings with all the Quad leaders,” Modi, who was in Tokyo for the second in-person Quad summit, tweeted.

  • Rogan painting is an art of cloth printing practised in Kutch district of Gujarat.

    PM Modi gifts hand-carved box with Rogan painting to Japan's Fumio Kishida

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Tokyo visit to attend the Quad Summit, on Tuesday gifted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a wooden hand-carved box with Rogan painting from Gujarat. Modi had earlier gifted a Rogan painting to the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II during his three-day Europe tour this month. What is Rogan painting? Rogan painting is an art of cloth printing practised in Kutch district of Gujarat.

