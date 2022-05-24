Daily brief: Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming

The houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire as protests against the change of Konaseema district's name turned violent on Tuesday, local reports indicate. Read More

Male anchors in Afghanistan don face mask in solidarity with women colleagues

Male news anchors in Afghanistan have launched a campaign on social media, days after the Taliban government issued a decree ordering their female colleagues to cover their faces at work. As part of the campaign, the male anchors are seen donning a face mask during broadcast. They are also sharing photos of themselves with a hashtag reading #FreeHerFace. Read More

Nutritionist suggests easy ways to add fibre to your daily diet

Eating more fibre on a daily basis can make one healthier in long run. From preventing blood sugar spikes to controlling cholesterol levels, a high-fibre diet can also manage and prevent many lifestyle diseases. Read More

'Don't compare Rishabh with MS Dhoni': Sourav Ganguly addresses burning Pant vs MSD debate

Comparisons with the legendary MS Dhoni have been a part of Rishabh Pant's career right from the onset. Even two years after Dhoni's international retirement, Pant is often compared to the former India skipper. Read More

The Gray Man trailer: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling face off, Dhanush makes stylish appearance. Watch

The official trailer of The Gray Man was released on Tuesday by Netflix on Twitter. In the nearly two-minute-long trailer, a face-off is seen between actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Read More