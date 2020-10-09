e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Daily English Covid cases double in a week as UK struggles with resurgent virus

Daily English Covid cases double in a week as UK struggles with resurgent virus

The ONS said an estimated 224,400 people in England had Covid-19 in the latest week, or 1 in 240 people, a 92% increase in infections compared to the previous week.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:33 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
Another population study, run by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, showed that 1 in 170 people in England had the virus between Sept. 18 and Oct. 5, with 45,000 new infections each day.
Another population study, run by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, showed that 1 in 170 people in England had the virus between Sept. 18 and Oct. 5, with 45,000 new infections each day. (REUTERS)
         

The average daily number of Covid-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths.

New cases of Covid-19 in England were around 17,200 per day in the latest week to Oct. 1, compared to 8,400 per day in the previous week, an infection survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, while another population survey said daily infections could be as many as 45,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to tackle a second wave of Covid-19 with local measures in an effort to avoid another national lockdown.

But the surveys, which feed into government decision-making, paint a bleak picture, and government scientists warned the epidemic was still growing despite a dip in the reproduction number.

“We are back to choices faced in the March ... Don’t act slower than the speed of the epidemic,” Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust and member the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said in a tweet.

The ONS said an estimated 224,400 people in England had Covid-19 in the latest week, or 1 in 240 people, a 92% increase in infections compared to the previous week.

The ONS looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested, giving an estimate of prevalence that is unaffected by testing capacity.

Another population study, run by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, showed that 1 in 170 people in England had the virus between Sept. 18 and Oct. 5, with 45,000 new infections each day.

“Our robust findings paint a concerning picture of the growing epidemic across England,” said Paul Elliott, of Imperial’s School of Public Health.

“While certain areas are worse affected, if left unabated then infection trends will follow nation-wide and could lead to high levels of unnecessary death and illness from the disease.”

tags
top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC live: Smith falls to Nortje, Capitals choke Royals
RR vs DC live: Smith falls to Nortje, Capitals choke Royals
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In