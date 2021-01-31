IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden 'work together' plea
US President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden 'work together' plea

In a nod to reality, Biden told reporters on Friday: “I support passing Covid relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the Covid relief has to pass -- no ifs, ands or buts.”
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:58 PM IST

He was an arm-draping pol as a senator. He hung out in the Senate cloakroom chatting up legislators as vice president. He pitched himself during the presidential campaign as someone who could “get people working together” and lower the temperature in a Washington overheated by Donald Trump.

Now, after his first full week as president, Joe Biden is coming face to face with the potential limitations of his ability to work across the aisle as he pushes for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is the first big test of his tenure.

Republicans are balking at the price tag and Democrats are sending signals that they’re willing to push the bill through without GOP help as Biden’s campaign pitch to be a deal-maker appears to be giving way to the reality of a Senate that does not resemble the one he once inhabited.

In a nod to reality, Biden told reporters on Friday: “I support passing Covid relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the Covid relief has to pass -- no ifs, ands or buts.”

The White House has not given up hope of landing some GOP support for the package, and Biden’s call list bears that out. But some of Biden’s courtship is also directed at members of his own party to make sure a deal gets done.

He has called Sen. Susan Collins of Maine several times since his inauguration, and the moderate Republican says she has a “closer relationship” with Biden than she did with Trump.

Biden has made repeated calls to senators in his own party, including two centrists -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- who have expressed some concerns about the package, according to three people familiar with the calls who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the private conversations.

A retail politician who never misses a chance for small talk or schmooze, Biden has been penned in somewhat by the pandemic, which limits the face-to-face interactions on which he thrives. But there’s still his peerless phone book, built over four decades of dealing with senators on both sides of the political divide.

“When he decides to make one of those calls, he doesn’t really require a call sheet, a sheet that tells him exactly what to say to a member of Congress and how to outline the bill,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview on MSNBC. “He knows. He’s known a lot of these people for decades.”

Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, says Biden is “workman-like in terms of his outreach and it was not unusual for me to run into Joe Biden in the Senate cloakroom when he was vice president” to Barack Obama.

“He burned up the phone lines,” McCaskill said. “Obama was terrible at that part of the job, while Biden was good at it, to both parties.”

Having spent 36 years in the Senate and eight as vice president, Biden made bipartisan outreach a central promise, even when many in his party argued that Republicans no longer were interested in working across the aisle.

Biden’s most notable deal-making success came in the Obama-era fiscal showdowns during the rise of the tea party Republicans. The landmark agreements locked in tax and spending cuts for a decade -- and soured some progressive Democrats on Biden’s brand of compromise.

As vice president, Biden was a trusted emissary to Capitol Hill for Obama, who had served just four years in the Senate.

Biden arrived as a presence in the halls of Congress at several critical junctures. He helped cut a 2010 deal to prevent the expiration of Bush-era tax cuts, then negotiated on the landmark Budget Control Act of 2011 that slashed spending and walked the country back from the 2012 “fiscal cliff” of looming tax increases and budget reductions.

“Biden’s chief virtue as a negotiator is the understanding that ‘Look, you have politics on your side, I have politics on my side, we both have to live within our political constraints,’” said Rohit Kumar, former deputy chief of staff to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “His pitch: ‘I know there are certain things you can’t do and I am not going to make them deal breakers. We have to get a deal I can sell, a deal you can sell.’”

As senator, Biden also prized his relationships with colleagues, even though his nightly commute home to Delaware cut into his ability to socialize with other lawmakers.

“Well, I don’t want to ruin him, but he did work with us on occasion,” said former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss.

Lott said Biden was not someone he recalls as often being in the room when Senate leadership was trying to work out a deal on major bills. But Lott pointed to two major instances when he was: the 1994 crime bill and the 2002 Iraq War resolution, a pair of measures for which Biden has since expressed regret.

Still, Lott said Biden’s relationship with McConnell was real and could pay dividends again.

“They worked out an agreement that basically is what they’ve been working off ever since,” Lott said. “Somebody in the media referred to Biden then as the McConnell whisperer.”

Still, the Senate has changed markedly since Biden first joined decades ago, with different skills now in currency as senators gain status on social media, raise money beyond their home states and spend less time socializing with one another in Washington.

Biden’s style of old-school, one-on-one cajoling may be less persuasive for senators from either party who cultivate their own brands and don’t necessarily rely on proximity to presidential power to raise their profiles.

And, of course, policy matters. The parties are more split than ever over the legislative remedies for the nation, a partisan divide that political scientists see as on par with the rifts of the Civil War era.

Biden aides worry that Republicans will continue to balk no matter how many personal phone calls they get from the president or post-pandemic invitations they receive to high-profile events at the White House.

Their boss may be the last one to buy in to that.

“There’s people who say you can’t work with the other side,” Biden said a year ago. “And if that’s the case, prepare your children for a totally different U.S., a totally different world. I don’t believe it.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
app
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
world news

UK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Trade minister Liz Truss told Times Radio: "On Monday I am putting in the letter of intent" and that she expected formal negotiations will start in the spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden 'work together' plea

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:58 PM IST
In a nod to reality, Biden told reporters on Friday: “I support passing Covid relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the Covid relief has to pass -- no ifs, ands or buts.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province.(AFP)
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province.(AFP)
world news

Two car bombs kill at least 11 in Syria's Northern Aleppo

Reuters, Damascus
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is in control of the area where the explosion occurred.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress, controlled by Democrats, is set to move this week on Biden's plan to deliver a fresh infusion of Covid-19 relief.
Congress, controlled by Democrats, is set to move this week on Biden's plan to deliver a fresh infusion of Covid-19 relief.
world news

Moderate US Republican senators urge Biden to compromise on Covid-19 plan

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:06 PM IST
In a letter to Biden, 10 Republican senators said they would unveil on Monday their proposed legislation to address the coronavirus crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US soldier keeps watch at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A US soldier keeps watch at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO officials

Reuters, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:12 PM IST
The administration of then-President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban early last year calling for the withdrawal of all foreign troops by May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A participant shows a peace sign as he is detained by Law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
A participant shows a peace sign as he is detained by Law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

US condemns Russia’s 'harsh tactics' on protesters, demands Navalny’s release

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:51 PM IST
US secretary of state Antony Blinken urged Russia to release everyone detained for “exercising their human rights”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks are seen in the street, after the government lifted Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh.(File Photo / REUTERS)
People wearing protective masks are seen in the street, after the government lifted Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Saudi Arabia urges compliance as Covid-19 cases rise again

Reuters, Riyadh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf Arab states, has recorded more than 367,800 cases and 6,370 deaths so far, the highest tally in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office of the White House after winning the US election, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.(AP)
President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office of the White House after winning the US election, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.(AP)
world news

Queen likely to host Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace: Report

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:31 PM IST
A one-on-one meeting between the monarch and the new US President is set to be her first significant diplomatic engagement after she returns to London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US Pentagon announced in mid-January that the US military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan.(AP file photo)
The US Pentagon announced in mid-January that the US military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan.(AP file photo)
world news

Afghan negotiating team warns Taliban to resume talks

PTI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The Afghan peace negotiating team praised President Biden's administration for its decision to review the US-Taliban peace deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the study, the scientists found that when SARS-CoV-2 takes over, it completely changes the cells' metabolic processes.(Bloomberg file photo)
In the study, the scientists found that when SARS-CoV-2 takes over, it completely changes the cells' metabolic processes.(Bloomberg file photo)
world news

Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours

PTI, Boston
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:03 PM IST
According to the researchers, "the virus does wholesale remodeling of the lung cells."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers.(AP file photo)
Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers.(AP file photo)
world news

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

AP, Jerusalem, Israel
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:00 PM IST
It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen onboard a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow,(File Photo / REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen onboard a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow,(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:48 PM IST
OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter(REUTERS)
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter(REUTERS)
world news

WHO team visits Wuhan's Huanan food market, likely origin of Covid-19

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The emergence of the new variants has further complicated the fight against the coronavirus, which first emerged in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before unleashing death and economic devastation around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding Navalny's release

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Russian authorities have mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country last weekend in the largest and most widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Osama bin Laden was killed in a midnight raid by the US Navy SEALs in Pakistan's garrison town of Abbottabad in 2011.(AP)
Osama bin Laden was killed in a midnight raid by the US Navy SEALs in Pakistan's garrison town of Abbottabad in 2011.(AP)
world news

Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif: Ex-Pak envoy Abida Hussain

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Nawaz Sharif has been accused, time and again, of taking money from slain terrorist Osama bin Laden in order to promote and fund jihad in Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP