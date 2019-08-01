e-paper
Defiant US to go ahead with military drills with South Korea

North Korea fired what Seoul called two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday after two similar launches last week, one of which Pyongyang described as a “solemn warning to the South Korean warmongers” over the planned military drills.

world Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:29 IST
Agencies
Washington/Seoul/Bangkok
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31.
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31.

The US and South Korea have decided to press ahead with joint military drills, a Pentagon official said, defying demands from Pyongyang for their cancellation even as it carries out a series of weapons tests.

The joint exercises are set to begin on Monday and last for just over two weeks after the US and South Korea scaled them down earlier this year amid a flurry of diplomatic exchanges with the North.

Kim supervised latest test

North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un supervised the first test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could enhance its ability to strike targets in South Korea and US military bases there.

North Korean soldier defects across DMZ

The South Korean military detained an unidentified North Korean soldier who crossed the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries, South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff (JSC) said on Thursday.

Pompeo criticises China at Asean meet

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Thursday criticised China’s actions in Asia after meeting his Chinese counterpart. He spoke out against Chinese “coercion” of Southeast Asian neighbours in disputes over the South China Sea and its dam-building on the Mekong River.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 22:29 IST

