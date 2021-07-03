Home / World News / Demolition of collapsed Florida condo to start Sunday, says fire official
Search and rescue personnel work at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex in Surfside, Miami, US.( via Reuters)
Search and rescue personnel work at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex in Surfside, Miami, US.( via Reuters)
world news

Demolition of collapsed Florida condo to start Sunday, says fire official

  • Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged condominium complex in Florida could come tumbling down on its own.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , North Miami Beach, Florida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 08:40 PM IST

A top Miami-Dade fire official has told family members of people missing in the rubble of a collapsed condo building that rescue workers planned to demolish the remainder of the building on Sunday.

Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could come tumbling down on its own, endangering the crews below and complicating the search for victims.

Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members during a Saturday morning briefing that the building would be brought down “as soon as possible. First thing tomorrow.”

But he cautioned that there “may be some hiccups.” A follow-up meeting Saturday afternoon will be held to finalize details of the demolition, which could be a precarious operation as experts enter the building to bore into the structure to install explosives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states florida
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.