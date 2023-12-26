Did Rishi Sunak just 'roast Prince Harry' for calling King Charles on Christmas

Rishi Sunak marked Christmas with a funny video inspired by the 1990s Hollywood film ‘Home Alone’. The UK PM posted the video on social media with the message “Merry Christmas from Downing Street”. In the video, the UK premier can be seen seen hard at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street when he stops to ask himself, “Am I the only one here?” Screengrab from Rishi Sunak's Christmas wish video.(Rishi Sunak/X)

On realising he is alone, he celebrates by bowling a ball against stacked cans of Coca Cola after which he eats a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup as he watches the 2003 Christmas film ‘Elf’. Downing Street’s cat Larry is there to give Rishi Sunak company before the telephone rings and he tells a certain “Harry” it’s a wrong number.

Social media users said that the joke is in reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being left off the invite list for the royal Christmas at Sandringham. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Even Rishi, the UK’s Prime Minister roasts Prince Harry!”

On Christmas, Rishi Sunak said that he in charge of cooking the traditional turkey roast dinner after watching films with daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

“I always brine then cook the turkey, I hate the cooking, but no one else will do it! And watch ‘The Snowman’ with my daughters on Christmas Eve followed by ‘The Holiday’ on Christmas Day,” he said.

Rishi Sunak was also seen shopping for boxes of mince pies, sweet Christmas treats, for key workers in Yorkshire.

“On my way home to Yorkshire, I got the opportunity to thank just a few of the amazing people who keep this country going. We’re so grateful for all the work that you do – this Christmas and always,” he posted.

In his official Christmas message, he urged people to focus on “the promise of a brighter future”, saying, “Christmas is a time of peace, joy, compassion. A time of hope and a promise of a better world. And today as we look ahead, let's keep that promise of a brighter future burning into the new year.”