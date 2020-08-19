e-paper
Donald Trump says Oracle, a good company, could take over TikTok in the US

The remarks came after Oracle joined some of the investors of TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, in pursuing a bid for the short-video app’s operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Reuters reported.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:56 IST
Reuters
Washington
Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Oracle Corp is a good company and could take over popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Oracle Corp <ORCL.N> is a good company and could take over popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States, after he issued an order mandating its sale in 90 days.

Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Apple plans to launch ‘Made in India’ iPhone 12 in mid-2021: Report
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
