e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump says will resume travelling next week to hold ‘wild’ campaign for November 3 election

Donald Trump says will resume travelling next week to hold ‘wild’ campaign for November 3 election

Despite some experts’ warnings that widespread social distancing will have to remain in effect until a vaccine is made, Trump predicted that the danger would fade by itself and said that the United States was equipped to extinguish any “embers.”

world Updated: Apr 30, 2020 07:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump before an interview about China, the novel coronavirus pandemic and other subjects in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
US President Donald Trump before an interview about China, the novel coronavirus pandemic and other subjects in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Reuters Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’ll resume flying around the country from next week and looks forward to holding “wild” campaign rallies as soon as he can.

Trump told reporters in the White House that he is “going to Arizona next week and we look forward to that.” This will be his first cross-country trip since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the United States.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

He added that he will visit Ohio, one of the key swing states in the November presidential election, “very soon.” The Arizona trip is focused on the economic recovery effort and is not a campaign rally, “because it’s too soon” for crowded events in stadiums, Trump explained.

But the Republican -- facing a tight re-election battle against Democratic challenger Joe Biden and burdened by dire approval ratings -- made clear he wants to get back to his once frequent rallies as soon as possible.

“Hopefully in the not too distant future we’ll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other,” he said.

Also read| ‘Why would I? Nov 3, it’s a good number’: Trump rules out deferring US polls

“I can’t imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full.... That wouldn’t look too good,” he added.

“I hope that we’re going to be able to do some good old-fashioned 25,000 person rallies where everyone’s going wild because they love our country.” At a meeting with industry leaders, Trump sounded an upbeat message, insisting that the US economy will quickly bounce back from the staggering costs of the shutdown required to stop the spreading novel coronavirus.

Also read| Two-thirds of Americans believe Covid-19 will disrupt November election: Survey

Despite some experts’ warnings that widespread social distancing will have to remain in effect until a vaccine is made, Trump predicted that the danger would fade by itself and said that the United States was equipped to extinguish any “embers.” “We’re looking for vaccines, we’re looking for therapeutics also,” he said. “I’m not relying on that (vaccines), I hope that’s going to happen.” “I want to get back (to a full economy) with or without (a vaccine), but obviously we have to wait till it’s gone. It will be gone,” he said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Asked how the virus would be eradicated without a vaccine, which is not expected to be available soon, Trump responded: “It’s going to go. It’s going to leave, it’s going to be gone, it’s going to be eradicated.”

tags
top news
Tremendous gain in Covid-19 situation, considerable relaxations after May 3, hints Centre
Tremendous gain in Covid-19 situation, considerable relaxations after May 3, hints Centre
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Covid-19 updates: US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Covid-19 updates: US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Strong link between coronavirus count, bad air: Study
Strong link between coronavirus count, bad air: Study
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi
Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news