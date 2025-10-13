Shehbaz Sharif, Giorgia Meloni, India's KV Singh: 20 World leaders at Egypt Peace Summit

As the stage is set for the hostage release between Hamas and Israel prisoner, marking the first stage of ceasefire between the two, all eyes are on Egypt where the top world leaders will gather for the ceasefire summit. US President Donald Trump, who proposed the peace plan, will co-host the summit with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. A plane flies, as flags flutter, ahead of an international summit on Gaza, held amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh(REUTERS)

Follow updates on Gaza-Israel ceasefire here

Meanwhile, Trump is on his way to Israel after where he will head to Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday for the summit.

Also read: After ‘stopping ’ eight wars, Trump now eyes Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: ‘Have to wait till…’

Sharm el-Sheikh summit to begin today

The summit will be attended by leaders of at least 20 other countries, Sisi's office said. "The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries," an Egyptian readout said.

Trump insisted he had "guarantees" from both sides and other key regional players about the initial phase of the deal, and the future stages. "I don't think they're going to want to disappoint me," he said.

Here is a list of world leaders who are attending the summit:

Donald Trump- The US President who brokered the peace deal will first land in Israel, where he is expected to address the country’s parliament, following which he will leave for Egypt to co-host the Gaza peace summit along with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Trump is accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA chief John Ratcliffe and top US military officer Dan Caine during his visit to the Middle East.

Also read: Israel to confer Trump with highest civilian honour: 'Laid foundation for new era in Middle East'

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi- Egypt's role in deescalating the situation between Hamas and Israel as Sisi played a crucial role in negotiations between the two. His role was even appreciated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz .

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani- Qatar's Emir will attend the summit as he coordinated with Trump to initiate the peace process. He earlier discussed with Trump his plan to end the war in Gaza. and reiterated Qatar's support for peace efforts, expressing confidence the countries backing the plan could reach a just settlement that guarantees regional security and stability and protects Palestinian rights.

Mahmoud Abbas Abbas- Leader of the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority will attend the summit.

Also read: Who was Saleh Aljafarawi, slain Palestinian journalist known for documenting war in Gaza?

Other world leaders attending the summit include French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Antonio Costa, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

India will be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardan Singh at the summit in Egypt. Earlier, HT reported that Prime Minister Modi had been invited to the summit at Sharm El-Sheikh.

Peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit is being held days after ceasefire came into effect in Gaza. "The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability," Egypt said in a statement.

As the stage is set for prisoner-hostage swap and world leaders gather, Gazans have started returning to the remains of their war-torn homes. At least 67,806 people were killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, with majority of them being women and children, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said. Gaza faced humanitarian crisis with starvation and famine-like situation as Israel blocked international aide.