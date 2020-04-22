e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump speaks with Pak PM Imran Khan; discusses Covid-19 and regional security

Donald Trump speaks with Pak PM Imran Khan; discusses Covid-19 and regional security

world Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
US President Donald Trump with Pak PM Imran Khan
US President Donald Trump with Pak PM Imran Khan(Reuters file photo)
         

US President Donald Trump has spoken with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the two leaders agreed to work together on a coordinated response to defeat the coronavirus and minimize its economic impact, the White House said Wednesday.

This was the first call between the two leaders during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump and Khan had a bilateral meeting in Davos in January on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Summit.

“The leaders discussed developments in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the virus and minimize its economic impact,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues,” it said.

In Pakistan, the virus has killed 209 people and infected 10,072 others.

