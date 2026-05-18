‘Don’t have much time': Pakistan shares revised Iran peace proposal with US

A revised proposal for peace by Iran has been shared with the United States to end the ongoing war in West Asia, currently under a temporary ceasefire, news agency Reuters reported citing a Pakistan source on Monday. The war between Iran and the United States has been going on since February 28. (File/Reuters/AFP)

The report said that the proposal was shared via Pakistan, which has emerged as the main negotiator between the two countries.

"We don't have much time," the report quoted the source saying.

He also said that as the peace talks between the US and Iran remain stalled, both the sides "keep changing their goalposts".

Track live updates of Iran-US conflict here

Iran, showing willingness to end the war, said on Monday that it had responded to a new peace proposal sent by the US and said that both the sides were engaged in exchanges even though Iranian media presented the US' demands as excessive.

Iran's Fars news agency said that among the demands US put forth were no payment of reparations of the war to Iran and allowing the country to only have one nuclear site, among others.

"As we announced yesterday, our concerns were conveyed to the American side," AFP quoted Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei as saying during a press briefing.

Also read: Trump's day out on Truth Social: Iran covered in US flag, aliens and more

He added that Pakistan was acting as the mediator and messages were being passed through it, without going into details on what the two sides are discussing.

Indicating willingness to strike a deal, Baqaei also said that at this stage, Iran is focused on ending the war with the US.

‘Clock ticking for Iran’ This comes after Trump, on Sunday, warned Iran that clock is ticking for it.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT,” he wrote in the post on Truth Social.

The war between Iran and the United States has been going on since February 28 and is under a temporary ceasefire for now.

Meanwhile, Trump told Fortune magazine in an interview published on Monday that Iran was “dying to sign” a deal with the US. However, he said that said there is a gap between what both the sides want.

"But they make a deal, and then they send you a paper that has no relationship to the deal you made." Trump told Fortune.

The US President also said in the interview that for more interest rate cuts, he may have to wait until the war in Iran is over.

“You can’t really look at the figures until the war is over,” he said.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)