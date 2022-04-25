Don't send more arms to Ukraine, Russia tells US

The United States, which has sent financial and military aid packages to Ukraine to help the latter in its ongoing war with Russia, should not send any more arms to Ukraine, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington, has said, adding that an official diplomatic note has been sent to Washington expressing Russia’s concerns.

“We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the US pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice,” Antonov told Rossiya 24, a Russian state TV channel.

This month itself, the Joe Biden administration announced two military assistance packages for the east European nation, each worth USD 800 billion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged world powers, and organisations such as the NATO and EU, to deliver more arms and equipment to his country to help it ward off the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

Meanwhile, Antonov’s remarks came even as the US, on Sunday, announced an additional military aid for Kyiv. The announcement was made by US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital to meet President Zelensky in what is the highest-level US visit to the war-torn nation. The amount--USD 713 million--is for Ukraine, and 15 of the allied and partner countries of the United States in the region. From this amount, USD 322 million is earmarked for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly justified the invasion--which he describes as a ‘special military operation’--saying that it is required to ‘de-nazify’ Ukraine.

(With Reuters inputs)

