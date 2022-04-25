Home / World News / Don't send more arms to Ukraine, Russia tells US
world news

Don't send more arms to Ukraine, Russia tells US

Russia-Ukraine war: The help Ukraine fight off the ongoing Russian invasion, the United States has sent several financial and military aid packages to the east European nation.
Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The United States, which has sent financial and military aid packages to Ukraine to help the latter in its ongoing war with Russia, should not send any more arms to Ukraine, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington, has said, adding that an official diplomatic note has been sent to Washington expressing Russia’s concerns. 

Click here for all latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war

“We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the US pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice,” Antonov told Rossiya 24, a Russian state TV channel.

Also Read | Putin eyes grabbing maximum Ukraine land after losing interest in talks: Report

This month itself, the Joe Biden administration announced two military assistance packages for the east European nation, each worth USD 800 billion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged world powers, and organisations such as the NATO and EU, to deliver more arms and equipment to his country to help it ward off the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

Also Read | ‘Ukraine 'can win' the war if..’: What Pentagon chief said

Meanwhile, Antonov’s remarks came even as the US, on Sunday, announced an additional military aid for Kyiv. The announcement was made by US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital to meet President Zelensky in what is the highest-level US visit to the war-torn nation. The amount--USD 713 million--is for Ukraine, and 15 of the allied and partner countries of the United States in the region. From this amount, USD 322 million is earmarked for Ukraine.

Also Read | Top US officials Blinken, Austin meet Zelensky in Ukraine's Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly justified the invasion--which he describes as a ‘special military operation’--saying that it is required to ‘de-nazify’ Ukraine.

(With Reuters inputs)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
russia united states ukraine + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • &nbsp;US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

    ‘Ukraine 'can win' the war if..’: What Pentagon chief said

    US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, after returning from a trip to Kyiv with US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the right equipment. "The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told a group of journalists after the visit with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    Putin, Xi join global leaders in wishing Macron for second term as French Prez

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday joined several other world leaders to wish French leader Emmanuel Macron for securing a second term as the country's president, news agency AFP reported citing the Kremlin. China's President Xi Jinping also congratulated Xi's French counterpart on his re-election, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen at the polls.

  • Image shared by @MFAUkraine.

    Meet Patron - A Ukrainian service dog who 'discovered 150 explosives' during war

    Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday took to Twitter to hail its four-legged member of the arms forces - Patron, the service dog. The ministry said that Patron has so far discovered over 150 explosive devices in the city of Cherchiv since the beginning of the war on February 24.

  • Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    Sri Lankan President ready to form interim government, claims Buddhist monk

    Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to form an interim government to tackle the unprecedented economic crisis, a senior Buddhist monk claimed on Monday, as the debt-ridden country stepped up efforts to keep the economy afloat. Rajapaksa expressed his intention to form the interim government in a letter to the powerful Buddhist clergy on Sunday. His older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday dismissed the proposal for an interim government.

  • Doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots at a vaccination facility set up at Taipei Main Station in Taipei, Taiwan.

    Unvaccinated people increase Covid-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: Study

    Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 even when the immunisation rates are high, according to a modelling study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada used a simple model to explore the effect of mixing between unvaccinated and vaccinated people to understand the dynamics of an infectious disease like SARS-CoV-2.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out