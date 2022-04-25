Don't send more arms to Ukraine, Russia tells US
The United States, which has sent financial and military aid packages to Ukraine to help the latter in its ongoing war with Russia, should not send any more arms to Ukraine, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington, has said, adding that an official diplomatic note has been sent to Washington expressing Russia’s concerns.
Click here for all latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war
“We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the US pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice,” Antonov told Rossiya 24, a Russian state TV channel.
Also Read | Putin eyes grabbing maximum Ukraine land after losing interest in talks: Report
This month itself, the Joe Biden administration announced two military assistance packages for the east European nation, each worth USD 800 billion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged world powers, and organisations such as the NATO and EU, to deliver more arms and equipment to his country to help it ward off the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.
Also Read | ‘Ukraine 'can win' the war if..’: What Pentagon chief said
Meanwhile, Antonov’s remarks came even as the US, on Sunday, announced an additional military aid for Kyiv. The announcement was made by US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital to meet President Zelensky in what is the highest-level US visit to the war-torn nation. The amount--USD 713 million--is for Ukraine, and 15 of the allied and partner countries of the United States in the region. From this amount, USD 322 million is earmarked for Ukraine.
Also Read | Top US officials Blinken, Austin meet Zelensky in Ukraine's Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly justified the invasion--which he describes as a ‘special military operation’--saying that it is required to ‘de-nazify’ Ukraine.
(With Reuters inputs)
-
‘Ukraine 'can win' the war if..’: What Pentagon chief said
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, after returning from a trip to Kyiv with US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the right equipment. "The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told a group of journalists after the visit with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
-
Putin, Xi join global leaders in wishing Macron for second term as French Prez
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday joined several other world leaders to wish French leader Emmanuel Macron for securing a second term as the country's president, news agency AFP reported citing the Kremlin. China's President Xi Jinping also congratulated Xi's French counterpart on his re-election, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen at the polls.
-
Meet Patron - A Ukrainian service dog who 'discovered 150 explosives' during war
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday took to Twitter to hail its four-legged member of the arms forces - Patron, the service dog. The ministry said that Patron has so far discovered over 150 explosive devices in the city of Cherchiv since the beginning of the war on February 24.
-
Sri Lankan President ready to form interim government, claims Buddhist monk
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to form an interim government to tackle the unprecedented economic crisis, a senior Buddhist monk claimed on Monday, as the debt-ridden country stepped up efforts to keep the economy afloat. Rajapaksa expressed his intention to form the interim government in a letter to the powerful Buddhist clergy on Sunday. His older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday dismissed the proposal for an interim government.
-
Unvaccinated people increase Covid-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: Study
Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 even when the immunisation rates are high, according to a modelling study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada used a simple model to explore the effect of mixing between unvaccinated and vaccinated people to understand the dynamics of an infectious disease like SARS-CoV-2.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics