Drug consumption room ‘significant step forward’ in tackling deaths – Swinney

The opening of the UK’s first safer drugs consumption room will be a “significant step forward” in efforts to tackle Scotland’s drug problem, John Swinney has said. The First Minister was speaking as he toured the Thistle Centre in Glasgow’s east end, which is due to open on Monday. The centre will allow addicts to take drugs under supervision in a clean and hygienic environment, with medical help available if they suffer an overdose. The Scottish Government, which is providing £2 million a year in funding for the centre, hopes it will also help drug users access wider support, as well as reduce the risk of viruses such as HIV. Scotland continues to have the worst rate of drug deaths in Europe, with the latest figures showing 1,172 people died from drug misuse in 2023 – a rise of 12% on the previous year. Mr Swinney said while the “first of its kind” centre will not be a “silver bullet”, it will complement other action being taken to tackle the problem. Speaking as he toured the facility with Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray, Mr Swinney said: “The Thistle Centre in Glasgow is the first facility of its kind in the UK and it is backed by £2 million a year from the Scottish Government. “Every death related to drug misuse is one too many, and drug deaths in Scotland remain far too high.” He said “encouraging progress” has been made since the Scottish Government launched a national mission to reduce drug deaths, and added: “Scotland’s public health and human rights-based approach to tackling drug misuse means we’re focused on ensuring our healthcare services are not only listening to people, but also drawing on their experiences as we work to support them. “Families and those with lived experience have been pivotal in bringing change and helping shape our response to drugs misuse in Scotland. Of course, my sincere condolences go to anyone in Scotland who has lost a loved one to drugs.” Mr Swinney said people with experience of the issue helped design the new service, while some “who know what it’s like to see people injecting drugs in unsafe conditions have joined the workforce at the facility”. Mr Gray said: “Worldwide evidence demonstrates that drug consumption facilities can help save and improve lives. “I would like to thank everyone involved in getting this life-saving service up and running for their hard work. “The Scottish Government wants every person experiencing harm from alcohol or drug use to be able access the support they need and record levels of funding have been protected in next year’s Budget. “We’ve maintained £112 million to local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships for local treatment and support services in 2024-25 – including £28.1 million to Greater Glasgow and Clyde ADP – and will continue to invest in residential rehabilitation.” He added that figures from Public Health Scotland for 2022-23 had indicated the Scottish Government had met its target of having 1,000 people a year in publicly-funded residential rehabilitation treatment, saying the number of people going to such a placement “is likely to have almost doubled between 2019-20 and 2022-23”.

John Swinney has hailed the safe drug consumption room as being key to efforts to reduce drug deaths and related harms (Lesley Martin/PA)