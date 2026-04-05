‘Eagle Claw’ reminder vs Trump's ‘f-ing’ threat: Iran turns to memes after US rescues downed airman

After the US carried out a daring rescue operation for an airman stuck behind enemy lines after Iran shot down an F-15 fighter jet, President Donald Trump followed up with a fresh warning laced with expletives. Iran did not deny that the rescue was a success. Yet, it fired multiple salvos with memes and taunts, plus invoking an American failure from 46 years ago, on social media. Wreckage of an American aircraft in Iran after the failed 1980 operation. (Photo: khamenei.ir) "History repeats itself. Operation Eagle Claw, a historic US military failure in Iran's Tabas Desert. April 24, 1980," posted Iran's embassy in South Africa, one of the most prolific official accounts in the propaganda battle. The X post had an image referencing the 1980 Desert One disaster. That failure is believed to have given birth to the US Navy SEAL Team Six, the elite force that carried out the rescue this weekend.

Social media attack via embassies The Islamic Republic's diplomatic missions, in fact, launched a coordinated social media offensive that carried, besides the history lesson, several political jabs. This came within hours of Trump announcing the rescue of a downed Air Force colonel from a hilly region of Iran on Sunday, Iran's military command's spokesman claimed the rescue mission was a "deceptive rapid extraction operation" that, he said, had “ended in total failure”. He claimed Iran destroyed four US aircraft involved in the operation. The US has said it destroyed two of its own planes after they could not make the return journey due to a malfunction. Soon came Trump's next Truth Social post, which was expletive-laden and threatened to target Iran's power plants and bridges unless it reopened the Strait of Hormuz. "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote, using a Muslim prayer phrase at the end.