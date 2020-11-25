Early mutation made Covid-19 harder to stop: Report

world

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 06:36 IST

New research shows that the coronavirus went through a certain mutation in the initial days of the outbreak as a result of which it became difficult to control the spread of the deadly respiratory disease, according to a New York Times report.

Citing new studies, the report says that the virus has been picking up “random alterations to its genetic sequence” during the early days of the outbreak. While most of the mutations didn’t make much of a difference, one of them, however, turned out to be crucial, helping Covid-19 spread faster, the report says.

“The mutation, known as 614G, was first spotted in eastern China in January and then spread quickly throughout Europe and New York City,” the report says.

“Within months, the variant took over much of the world, displacing other variants.”

Meanwhile, Michael Ryan, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it’s “extremely important” for its international team to visit China to look into the origins of the coronavirus, confirming that the UN health agency has been reassured such a trip will happen “as soon as possible”.

In China, hundreds of flights at Pudong airport were cancelled on Tuesday as Shanghai raced to bring a local Covid-19 outbreak under control.