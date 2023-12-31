close_game
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Indonesia's West Java Island

Reuters |
Dec 31, 2023 08:11 PM IST

The quake's epicentre was 2 km (1.25 miles) northeast of Sumedang in West Java province, at a depth of 5 km.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java Island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths. (Representative file image)
There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

