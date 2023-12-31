Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Indonesia's West Java Island

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java Island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said. There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths. (Representative file image)

The quake's epicentre was 2 km (1.25 miles) northeast of Sumedang in West Java province, at a depth of 5 km, the agency added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)